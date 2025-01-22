Three Pass Rushers the Lions Should Pursue in the 2025 Offseason

The offseason began a bit sooner for the Detroit Lions than they and their fans hoped. That extra few weeks to prepare for the offseason is a blessing and a curse. Still, the Lions will have to use their time wisely and make the right moves to get back to the NFC Championship (and beyond) next season.

While head coach Dan Campbell has to rebuild his coaching staff, general manager Brad Holmes will be hard at work alongside Campbell to find the right additions to improve the team.

There are a handful of free agents the Lions will hope to hold on to, including CB Carlton Davis III and DT Levi Onwuzurike, but making the right additions to the roster is just as important, especially at the right positions.

Cornerback will be a need if Carlton Davis isn't re-signed. It doesn't seem likely the Lions will bring back guard Kevin Zeitler, so help at guard will be a necessity. However, the Lions will need help along the defensive line, whether Onwuzurike returns or not, though particularly at edge rusher. There is no greater need on the team than a pass rusher that can contribute opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

The Lions have just over $59 million in cap space with names like Hutchinson, Jameson Williams and Kerby Joseph ready for new (and expensive) deals. Still, it's reasonable that the Lions can afford one or two of the following players to shore up that pass rush.

These are the three pass rushing veterans the Lions should strongly consider pursuing this offseason.

#3: Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals

Not the most star-studded name to start the list, I know. It gets more prolific later, trust me.

Dennis Gardeck is a name you probably don't know unless you like NFL football a bit too much. Gardeck is heading into his 8th NFL season after spending the first seven with the Arizona Cardinals who brought him in as an undrafted free agent.

Now, Gardeck only has 17 sacks in his NFL career, plus, he's set to turn 31 after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. But that's the bet. Gardeck is ranked as the #72 overall free agent according to PFF. Putting all of that into consideration, you'll find a player with impressive tape, a veteran presence, and solid depth.

#2: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

While Mack did indicate he'll return to football for the 2025 season, there is no guarantee it will be with Los Angeles. The soon-to-be 34-year-old former top-five pick is slated to become a free agent and there's no doubt that he'll only entertain signing with a team that can win it all next season.

Mack won't be cheap, likely coasting somewhere between $13-$15 million per season. Still, it's likely only for one or two more years based on his flirting with retirement this year. It's a sound investment for Detroit.

Still, Mack hinted a bit over a week ago that returning to LA is pretty much a "no-brainer." It might just come down to the numbers. But if he isn't available, there's another name out there.

#1: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

The time is now and there is no excuse not to do it. Maxx Crosby can scream to the heavens how much he loves being a Raider, there's no way he wouldn't love being a member of a successful Detroit Lions roster even more.

He kind of said so himself on Good Morning Football:

"They’re like, ‘I hope one day you get to be in that locker room with coach Campbell.’ He’s incredible. They said he’d literally die for the players. He lives by that."

.

Of course, this particular instance requires a trade, and not a cheap one either. Detroit would have to give up quite a bit (a first-rounder and then some) in the trade and then be able to afford an extension for him before his contract ends after the 2026 season.

The specifics and plausibility of making the move is in the hands of Holmes and his front office, but this is the offseason to make a concerted effort to make the move that would appeal to all sides. Hutchinson and Crosby would instantly give the Lions the best pass-rushing duo in the league and make the transition from Aaron Glenn to the new defensive coordinator much more tolerable.

