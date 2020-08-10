Lions Ready to Host Fans for 2020 Season if Allowed

Our very own Detroit Lions are ready to have fans at all the home games this season if they are allowed to do so.

Die-hard Lions fans are crossing their fingers in hopes to see a game live this season. While we don't know what the future holds, or if fans will be permitted to watch in person, Ford Field is ready to accommodate. Obviously, attending a game would be much different this season as COVID-19 mitigation rules are put into place.

The Lions are set to host eight home games at Ford Field this season and many fans are hoping to watch a game in person. With the number of available tickets greatly reduced, the organization is looking for the fairest way to sell tickets. Season ticket holders have to option to opt-out of the 2020 season with incentives to defer their payments to the 2021 season, which include, food/beverage credits, a price freeze, and the possibility to attend a possible 2020 home playoff game. Full refunds are also available.

If fans are able to attend games, here are some of the changes and safety protocols that will be put into place:

Over 250 touchless hand sanitizer stations have been put into place.

Signage throughout Ford Field to remind fans to social distance.

All fans and staff will be required to wear face masks or coverings at all times.

Food options will be pre-prepared and packaged.

Fans will be required to sit or stay stationary when eating or drinking.

Capacities for lounges and other spaces will be limited.

Plexiglass will be installed at every point of sale location.

All fans will be given designated gates and entry times.

No tailgating will be permitted in stadium parking lots.

All transactions will be cashless.

Shout out to our good friend Gary Campioni, aka The Macho Mane, and the Blue Mane Group for use of the photo. We hope we get to see out in the stands this season!

Source: Detroit Lions