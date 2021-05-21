The List Of The 35 Republicans, Two From Michigan, Who Voted In Favor Of A Political Commission To Investigate Jan. 6th Riot

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 252-175 in favor of a politically chosen and Democrat-controlled commission to what they say will be an investigation into the January 6th riot at the Capital. All 217 of the Democrats voted for it and 35 Republicans joined them.

This would be the 5th taxpayer-paid “investigation” into what occurred on January 6th, apparently, these 252 politicians believe we are flush with so much money that they have no problem spending other people’s money for a 5th investigation.

Get our free mobile app

The current investigations are:

Department of Justice

2 in Senate Committees

Architect of the Capitol given $10 million for a full review of the capital for ways to further secure it

A valuable piece of information is the appointment of the Chair of the “investigation” goes to Schumer and Pelosi. The Schumer and Pelosi Chair will then in turn appoint the staff of that committee which in turn will make all the staff Democrats.

Many Republican lawmakers, including House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, have argued that any Jan. 6th commission should also investigate violence associated with last summer's Black Lives Matter/Antifa protests.

I agree that the domestic terrorism committed by Biden/Democrat supporters like Black Lives Matter and Antifa should be part of that commission or a second commission should be created and the chair should be appointed by McCarthy and McConnel.

Here are the 35 House Republicans who voted to create the Jan. 6th commission:

Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer Michigan Rep. Fred Upton Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon Oregon Rep. Cliff Bentz Oklahoma Rep. Stephanie Bice Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney Utah Rep. John Curtis Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry New York Rep. Andrew Garbarino Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez Texas Rep. Tony Gonzalez Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler Arkansas Rep. French Hill Illinois Rep. Trey Hollingsworth New York Rep. Chris Jacobs South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson Ohio Rep. David Joyce New York Rep. John Katko Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger West Virginia Rep. David McKinley Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks Utah Rep. Blake Moore Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse New York Rep. Tom Reed South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice Florida Rep. Maria Salazar Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson New Jersey Rep. Chris Smith Texas Rep. Van Taylor California Rep. David Valadao Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack

I ask a few simple questions of these 35.

Where is your outrage at the Black Lives Matter and Antifa’s destruction of our cities?

Where is your outrage at the Black Lives Matter and Antifa’s beating and killing innocent people?

Where are you calling for a 9/11 style commission to investigate their Domestic terrorist acts?

Do their destructions of people's businesses and homes not rate high on your concern list since it is not your businesses and homes?

Does their insurrectionist rioting, looting, harming and killing of innocent people not rate high on your list of concern since it is not your “House” or people you know?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595