Littering Protective Gear In Parking Lots Will Lead To Big Fine

People, it's really not that hard. When you look at the state of the world and the state of the country and what we're going through, it should be pretty easy to figure out. If you're trying not to get sick and we as a country are trying to not get other people sick, why would you peel your nasty, sweaty, dirty gloves off and throw them on the ground when you're done shopping?

I've seen multiple people on Facebook picking up said gloves and wipes and throwing them in the trash for people. Just a heads up, Michigan State Police aren't messing around and are warning people that if they plan to litter their possibly hazardous material or protective gear and are caught, that could lead to a $225 fine. Seriously, start living like you care about what's happening around us and start using common sense. If not for strangers, for your loved ones.

