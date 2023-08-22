Live Battle Creek High School Football Play-By-Play Coming to WBCK

School is in session and the high school football season is set to begin this week and WBCK is ramping up its coverage for the 2023 campaign.

This season, 95.3 WBCK is broadcasting a live play-by-play production of the Battle Creek Game of the Week, presented by the Battle Creek Community Foundation.

Gameday coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Battle Creek Game of the Week Pre-Game Show hosted by Mike Miller. Miller has assisted as a host for Coaches Corner for the past two years and now lends his voice to our live production throughout the season. He'll also provide a halftime report and post-game show as well. All of this content will air live from the stadium. Speaking of Coaches Corner, the show returns this Saturday at 9 a.m., live from Lakeview Ford. Mike Miller will host the first show. Stay tuned for more details.

On the call will be myself, Jacob Harrison, the brand manager for WBCK, and Da'Jzon Hughes, the brand manager of WBXX 102.5/104.9 The Block where he's the afternoon host. I'll handle the play-by-play while Hughes provides the color commentary. My background is in sports.

I covered the Alabama Crimson Tide for four seasons at Tide 100.9, including our Tuscaloosa high school football coverage. I also have experience in play-by-play. Hughes carries multiple years of play-by-play experience for Adrian College Television and Loy Norrix High School. Both of us played high school football and bring a passion to the booth that we hope you as an audience will appreciate.

In alignment with our partnership with the Battle Creek Community Foundation, our coverage will focus on four Battle Creek area schools: Battle Creek Central, Harper Creek, Lakeview and Pennfield.

Our broadcast schedule is as follows:

Week 1

Thursday 8/24 Harper Creek @ Lakeview

Week 2 9/1 Harper Creek @ Battle Creek Central Week 3 9/8 Pennfield vs. Western Parma Week 4 9/15 Harper Creek vs. Marshall Week 5 9/22 Pennfield @ Marshall* Week 6 9/29 Battle Creek Central vs. Portage Central Week 7 10/6 Pennfield @ Harper Creek* Week 8 10/13 Lakeview @ Battle Creek Central Week 9 10/20 Lakeview vs. Kalamazoo Central

Our coverage will continue for teams that make the playoffs.

*=indicates a tentatively scheduled game that is subject to change.

We're excited to bring back live and local programming to WBCK and feel that this is a solid start in that endeavor.

All broadcasts will air live on the 95.3 radio signal and stream live on the WBCK App and at wbckfm.com.

Thanks to our sponsors:

