Live Entertainment Returns to FireKeepers Casino Hotel

FireKeepers Casino Hotel is excited to welcome live entertainment back to the Event Center this summer! Most of FireKeepers 2020 shows that were postponed due to the pandemic have been rescheduled, and new shows are still being added. One of those new additions is Earth, Wind & Fire, scheduled for Oct. 2.

A musical institution, Earth, Wind & Fire have scored eight Number One hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. With timeless songs and commitment to spreading positivity, Earth, Wind & Fire has consistently made music that has bridged the gap among all generations and nationalities. With a sound that blends funk, jazz, pop, soul, and R&B, Earth, Wind & Fire launched a musical genre that can't be confined to a specific label except their own. From the funky and infectious “Let’s Groove” to the timeless dance classic “September” to the heartfelt “Reasons,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives.

Tickets for Earth, Wind & Fire go on sale tomorrow, June 16, at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $69 + fees. Tickets will be available for purchase at firekeeperscasino.com or in person at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Box Office.

“The return of entertainment to the property has been highly anticipated, we cannot wait to welcome guests and artists back to the Event Center!” Stated FireKeepers CEO, Kathy George. “This summer’s lineup spans all genres, promising something for everyone.”

FireKeepers Entertainment Lineup:

Jake Owen – Aug. 21, 2021

Larry the Cable Guy – Sept. 4, 2021

Earth, Wind & Fire – Oct. 2, 2021

Randy Houser – Oct. 16, 2021

Chicago – Nov. 5, 2021

Tyler Henry – Nov. 18, 2021

Dierks Bentley – TBD, 2022

Dick Fox’s Golden Boys – TBD, 2022

Tickets for rescheduled shows will still be honored for the new show dates. Refunds are available through the point of purchase up to 30 days before the new show date. Watch FireKeepers’ website, firekeeperscasino.com, and social media channels for future entertainment announcements and all things FireKeepers.

