Live High School Football Play-By-Play Returns to WBCK

We're back for our second season airing live play-by-play broadcasts of Battle Creek area High School Football on 95.3 WBCK for the Battle Creek Game of the Week.

Gameday coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Battle Creek Game of the Week Pre-Game Show hosted by Mike Miller.

Miller has assisted as a host for Coaches Corner in the past and now returns to lend his voice to our live production throughout the 2024 season. He'll also provide a halftime report and post-game show as well. All of this content will air live from the stadium.

Speaking of Coaches Corner, the show returns this Saturday at 9 a.m., live from Lakeview Ford. Bill Broderick, Sports Editor of the Battle Creek Enquirer, returns as the full-time host of WBCK's longest-running program.

On the call will be myself, Jacob Harrison, the brand manager for WBCK, and Da'Jzon Hughes, the brand manager of WBXX 102.5/104.9 The Block where he's the afternoon host. I'll handle the play-by-play while Hughes provides the color commentary.

A little about your commentary team:

I covered the Alabama Crimson Tide for four seasons at Tide 100.9, including our Tuscaloosa high school football coverage. 2024 Marks my third full season live play-by-play.

Hughes carries multiple years of play-by-play experience for Adrian College Television and Loy Norrix High School. Both of us played high school football and bring a passion to the booth that we hope you as an audience will appreciate.

Just as we did last year, we will broadcast from one of our local Battle Creek schools each week of the high school football season. This year, we're excited to add Marshall High School to the fold, joining Battle Creek Central High School, Pennfield High School, Lakeview High School, and Harper Creek High School.

This year, we want to make sure we are truly bringing you the Game of the Week once we've visited each school. As such, we have our first five weeks of the season locked in. After that, we'll follow the best game happening in the Battle Creek area.

Week 1: Harper Creek Beavers @ Lakeview Spartans

Week 2: Battle Creek Central Bearcats @ Harper Creek Beavers

Week 3: Battle Creek Central @ Lakeview Spartans

Week 4 Harper Creek Beavers @ Pennfield Panthers

Week 5: Jackson Northwest Mounties @ Marshall Redhawks

All broadcasts will air live on the 95.3 radio signal and stream live on the WBCK App and at wbckfm.com.

Thanks to our sponsors:

Tichenor Inc.

X-Tream Roofing

Pop's Towing

AIM Asphalt

Columbia Auto Service and Automotive Answers

Terry Smith Agency

Schlotsky's

Remington Car Wash

