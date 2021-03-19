Live In-Person Concerts and Events Return to Firekeeper’s Casino
Dierks Bentley, Larry the Cable Guy and Chicago are on the calendar as live concerts and events will soon be back on stage at Firekeeper's Casino-Hotel.
As of now, attendance at indoor events is still limited, but Michigan has just expanded capacity at outdoor stadiums and arenas. Firekeeper's Casino-Hotel is betting fans are ready to see their favorite artists perform live again and has booked a number of shows at the event center. The concerts feature a wide variety of acts, from country stars to comedians, fortune-tellers to Fifties teen idols and a horn section that is among the best in rock and roll. Tickets are now on sale for the following shows:
Dierks Bentley | Fri July 9
- This country superstar has racked up seventeen #1 album and singles, including “Drunk on a Plane”, “Different for Girls”, “Every Mile a Memory”, “Somewhere on a Beach”, “I Hold On” and “Sideways”.
- Tickets: $89-$129
Dick Fox's Golden Boys | Sat August 14
1950s teen idols Frankie Avalon, Fabian, and Bobby Rydell team up for a trip down memory lane. The Golden Boys spotlights each of the performers and their all-time greatest hits, "Turn Me Loose," "Tiger," "Venus," "Volare," "Wild One," and more. The three stars combine their talents on several songs and perform a tribute to the material of Elvis Presley, Bobby Darin, Rick Nelson, and Bill Hailey.
Tickets: $26-$59
Jake Owen | Sat August 21
- This country singer once aspired to be a professional golfer. As a member of the musical country club, he's had hits with "Yee Haw," "Startin' with Me," "Barefoot Blue Jean Night," "Beachin'," "Homemade" and more.
- Tickets: $62-$99
Larry the Cable Guy | Sat Sept 4
- Most famous as a member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Ron White, Larry is also known as the voice of Mater in Disney's Cars franchise.
- Tickets: $35-$69
Chicago | Fri Nov 5
- One of the longest-running and most successful rock groups ever, Chicago has sold more than 100 million records, ranking them as one of the world's best-selling groups of all time.
- Tickets: $69-$99
Tyler Henry | Thur Nov 18
- Tyler is the star of Hollywood Medium on E!. The show, titled “An Evening of Hope, Healing and Closure,” will feature live audience readings.
- Tickets: $44-$79
Of course, all shows are subject to change, cancellation, or modification. Ticket prices may not reflect additional fees. *Batteries not included.
