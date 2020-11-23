Live in This Historic Michigan Train Station For $324K [PHOTOS]

Got a thing for trains or unique homes in general? You can live in a restored, historic train station in Michigan's Upper Peninsula!

MLive reports that 110-year-old Negaunee Union Station Depot has been restored by the owner and is now on the market for $324,900.

The property sits at 212 Gold St. in Negaunee in Marquette County.

According to the Union Station website, the original train depot was built in 1910 and serviced the Chicago Northwestern and Duluth South Shore train line until the mid to late 1960's.

In 2001 the depot was purchased by the current owners who transformed the 2,500 square feet into a luxurious, cozy, living space.

Owner Jim Kantola tells MLive,

“We completely updated all the utilities and mechanical systems and restored the original windows. A 60-year Corten corrugated metal roof was also installed during the restoration process.”

According to the listing, the owners kept many of the charming details of the original building: The old ticket window now functions as a pass through window between the kitchen and dining area. You'll find the original mahogany woodwork and turn-of-the-century craftsmanship like exposed brick walls inside the depot.

The 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom space also boasts 12-foot and 14-foot ceilings and a sauna!

For the past few years, Negaunee Union Station Depot has been rented out to vacationers and also serves as a special event venue for weddings, family reunions, and other parties. So you could move in yourself or rent it out!

Sounds like there's a lot to do in the area too! The home is right off the Iron Ore Heritage Trail for walking, running, biking, or snow-shoeing; the Ramba Bike Trails are also nearby. There's lots of good antiquing in the area, plus you're within walking distance from several local pubs.

Check out pictures of this incredibly unique U.P. home below!