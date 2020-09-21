Live Music on Kalamazoo State’s Marquee Plus Drinks Specials this Friday

We're all craving live music, but what' can a band do when there are no live music venues to play in? You play on them...

The Kalamazoo State Theatre cordially invites you to free live music on the marquee from Crescendo Academy of Music this Friday, September 25th from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. West Michigan Symphony violinist Sofie Yang will kick things off, with Bill Cessna Jazz Trio to follow. Enjoy the concert outside with a throwback drink beverage from the bar inside. Although this is an outdoor event, social distancing rules will be enforced, and concert goers will be required to wear their masks when not at their respective tables. Please RSVP to save your seat, and help the State get a headcount here. This is also a great opportunity to snag some State Theatre merch and help our historic theatre thrive through this seemingly impossible set of circumstances. With your continued support, you'll be able to enjoy the Kalamazoo State Theatre for years to come.

So call your friends, send an all-staff, get your headcount, and RSVP now to reserve your table for Friday, September 25th from 4:00 p.m to 7:30 p.m, and help the Kalamazoo State Theatre welcome Sofie Yang and Bill Cessna to the marquee!

Crescendo Academy of Music is located inside the Epic Center on the Mall in downtown Kalamazoo. They provide music lessons of all varieties, from individualized personal tutoring to group classes, and music theory for musicians of all ages.