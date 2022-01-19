Thanks to this recent arctic weather, I'm starting to go a little stir-crazy! If you need a little escape and want to know what's going on beyond your four walls, here's a way you can see what's happening across the state without leaving the comfort of your warm home.

I was recently exploring the Pure Michigan website as a way to kill time and get some road trip inspiration, when I stumbled upon a collection of live webcams located across the state! Ever wondered what Mackinac Bridge looks like in the winter time? I have, but I don't have any plans to make the trek Up North anytime soon. That's no problem thanks to the webcam atop the Holiday Inn Express Mackinaw City! What about what's going on at the historic Windmill Island in Holland right now? There are several cameras offering city views across the Holland area with some, like the one at Windmill Island, even allowing you to control them yourself!

If you're someone who appreciates winter sports you can check local ski conditions thanks to the ten cameras across Michigan ski resorts. You're able to get a live look at ski hills like Boyne Mountain, Pine Knob, and Crystal Mountain just to name a few. I'll be honest, I watched these webcams for longer than I'd like to admit. It was amazing to see places I've only heard of like Frankenmuth, Charlevoix, and Drummond Island with my own eyes. Now that I've moved back to Michigan I can't wait to start exploring these places firsthand once the weather gets warmer, but for now these webcams are the next best thing!

Fair warning: if you start watching the ships come in on the Port Huron webcam you absolutely will lose hours of your day. Don't say I didn't warn you!