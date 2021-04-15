Livers Leaves U-M; Foregoes Extra Year

Michigan senior guard/forward Isaiah Livers (pictured), as expected, will leave Ann Arbor and make himself eligible for the July NBA Draft. This is even though his tweet from Thursday morning didn't say as much.

Livers is currently recovering from foot surgery that will likely keep him out until December. He was a key member on the 2018 Final Four team (which lost to Villanova in the title game). And was a key cog (before his injury) to Michigan's successful 2020-21 campaign.

The Kalamazoo Central HS graduate was Mr. Basketball in the state of Michigan his senior season with the Maroon Giants (2017). And after considering turning pro last year, decided to return to the Wolverines for his senior season.

Isaiah's announcement comes one day after teammate Eli Brooks decided to take his extra year of eligibility and return for next season.