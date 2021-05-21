Unmarried couples who live together in Michigan are breaking the law. Hey, I'm not judging! I'm just letting you know that it's technically against the law and that there's a lawmaker in your corner hoping to put you back on the right side of the law.

Representative David LaGrand from Grand Rapids has introduced a bill to amend what has been called "Michigan's Silliest Law."

How much can you be fined for shacking up?

The antiquated law was put on the book in 1931, but believe it or not, was amended in 2002, doubling the $500 fine that was originally put in place.

“Any man or woman, not being married to each other, who lewdly and lasciviously associates and cohabits together… is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than 1 year, or a fine of not more than $1,000.00.”

And it's not just targeted at unmarried couples. The bill also bans “open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior” for anyone, including married couples, and carries the same fine.

Lawmaker wants to make 'Living in Sin' not a sin

A Grand Rapids lawmaker is on your side. Republican David LaGrand is introducing House Bill #4877 which essentially eliminates the portion of the current law which refers to unmarried couples shacking up cohabitating.

The bill, which was introduced on Wednesday (5/19) can be found here. It has been introduced to the House Judiciary Committee.

Have you ever known anyone affected by the current law? Let us know what you think in the comments.

