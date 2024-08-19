Another Business Files Bankruptcy, 2 Store Closures in Michigan

Don't look now, but yet another national business finds itself closing dozens of stores across the country after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

From Big Lots to Rite-Aid, JoAnn Fabrics to Bed, Bath, and Beyond, several stores have had to watch as their locations across the country close down. These businesses have all had to make the difficult decision for one reason or another, but now another business finds itself in a similar situation.

LL Flooring, which you may also know as Lumber Liquidators, announced recently they will be closing 94 locations in 31 states, which includes two locations in Michigan.

Why The Closings?

From LL Flooring:

"This step is intended to provide LL Flooring with additional time and financial flexibility as we reduce our physical footprint and close certain stores while pursuing a going-concern sale of the rest of our business."

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows for a company to re-organize itself, but not without some trade-offs, which in this case comes in the form of store closures. In the meantime, the company is looking for a buyer, and has some interested bidders.

As for the cause, it's truly no different than any other business closing we've seen this year. Consumers are cutting back on non-essentials in the wake of inflation and price gouging in other markets.

Where are the Michigan Closures?

A full list of the 94 LL Flooring locations that will soon close is on the company's website. The two locations that will be closing for good are in Battle Creek and Kentwood.

There is no timetable for when these locations will close.

That leaves 11 LL Flooring locations in the state:

Auburn Hills

Brighton

Clinton Township

Comstock Park

Kalamazoo

Lansing

Redford

Saginaw

Taylor

Traverse City

Ypsilanti

