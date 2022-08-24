Local Girl Scouts Team Up With Winery to Push Nut Sale

Did you ever think you’d see the day when Girl Scouts would be pushing wine in order to increase cookie and nut sales? Well, you’ve officially seen the day. It seems Girl Scout cookies, along with a bottle of wine, were such a good idea that local Girl Scouts will now be promoting a local wine to compliment Girl Scout nuts.

St. Julian Winery, located in Paw Paw, is teaming up with the scouts and is offering wine & nut pairing kits. Two kits are offered, a sweet wine kit and a dry wine kit, and they consist of two bottles of wine and two Girl Scout nut mixes. Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan says,

All of the proceeds made through selling these kits go toward scholarship funds for local Girl Scouts to pay for Girl Scouting expenses so that financial need is never a barrier to being a Girl Scout.

This isn’t the first joint party pack effort. In the past, the winery and the scouts offered wine kits that included Girl Scout cookies. Girl Scout Heart of Michigan believes girls can change the world. In their press release, promoting the venture, they say,

Today we continue the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

With over 15,000 members across 34 counties in Michigan, the Girl Scouts were the vision of Juliette Gordon “Daisy” Low, who organized the first Girl Scout troop on March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia. A lot of water has crossed the dam in the past 100 years. It’s unknown whether the Girl Scouts will be teaming up with local cannabis dispensaries to distribute their cookies.