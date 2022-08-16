Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.

Canna-Know Some More About This

Location: Hartford Speedway at 301 Bowie St. in Hartford, MI 49057 in Van Buren County

*Please note that Hartford is a very small town, next to other very small towns in Southwest Michigan. Though Red Arrow Highway cuts through the town, the limited stoplights and the lower speed in town, along with rising Amish populations in this area have been the cause of many accidents.

Date: Friday, August 26th and Saturday, 27th

Time: Music begins at 2pm Friday and 1pm Saturday

Price: Starting price for single day entry is $55.

Optional Stay: For an additional $50, visitors can camp at the local Paw Paw River Campground for the two nights of the festival. Spots are limited and first come first serve.

To Know: This is a CASH ONLY event. Re-entry is allowed with a valid ticket. Alcohol is not allowed or provided.

Music and More

Like any good festival, the music line-up:

Friday: Stealin’ the Farm, DJ Logic, Mr. Blotto, Dead Funk Summit and more

Saturday: Mo & Co., Midwest Hype, DJ Logic, Chester Brown, Dead Funk Summit and more

