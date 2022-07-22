Local Waitress Brought To Tears When Given $1,500 Tip

What are you doing for lunch on the third Wednesday of every month? A group of people in the Grand Rapids area are surprising local restaurant servers with huge tips. You could be part of that group. They call themselves "Generosity Lunch".

How Does Generosity Lunch Work?

The group was created by a wonderful man by the name of Jonathan Mast. Rarely will you hear him talk about himself when discussing the Generosity Lunch program. The lunch is all about surprising a waiter or waitress with a nice tip.

At the lunch, every person that attends brings at least $100. That money is all collected at the beginning of the lunch. It is then time for a nice lunch and great conversation among friends and people you may be meeting for the first time. After lunch, when the bill is delivered to the table, the lunch is paid for out of the money collected earlier. The remaining money is left as the tip for the server. The last couple of months an anonymous corporate sponsor has picked up the cost of the lunch -- so that the entire amount collected could be left as a tip.

July's Generosity Lunch

Hop Cat - East Beltline, Grand Rapids, MI Photo: Google Maps loading...

The July Generosity Lunch was the sixth monthly lunch. The group of 15 gathered at HopCat at 2183 East Beltline.

Giulia was the server on Wednesday, July 20th. After lunch was complete, she was presented a tip of $1,500...

Giulia was in tears after receiving the tip. She told the Generosity Lunch group that the money was definitely going to help her out as she was getting the brakes fixed on her car the following day. She also mentioned that she was recently engaged.

A big THANK YOU to all of the 15 participants and also the anonymous corporate sponsor who picked up the cost of everyone's lunch.

How to be Part of the Generosity Lunch

If you would like to join the group for an upcoming monthly lunch, visit their website at www.generositylunch.com.

Past Generosity Lunches

In June, a server named Rachel at The Big Boy in Wyoming was given a $1,900 tip...

In May, a server named Chauncy at The Beltline Bar in Wyoming was given a $1,451.41 tip...

In April, a server named Jessica at Anna's House in Grandville was given a $960.34 tip...

In March, a server named Connor at Bud & Stanley's Pub was given a $1,227.64 tip...

In February, a server named Taylor at Brann's Steakhouse and Grille on Leonard St. received a $1,038.77 tip...

Read more about the previous Generosity Lunches below...