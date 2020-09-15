Lockdown Ordered For 30 Residential Buildings In East Lansing

People living at 30 residential buildings in East Lansing are now under a direct COVID-19 virus lockdown order. It’s not known how many people are affected but best guesses are approaching 200. Unlike the earlier East Lansing virus quarantine recommendation for all nearly 49 thousand Michigan State University students in the area, this Order has teeth. Residents at the 7 rental buildings and 23 fraternity and sorority houses are only allowed to leave to receive medical care or to obtain items that cannot be delivered. No doubt, someone is watching.

Michigan State University has the most new COVID-19 cases out of all educational institutions statewide with just over 200. The County health department reports over 340 cases among the MSU student population since students began arriving in East Lansing about 3 weeks ago. The Detroit News is reporting the county health officer is saying what started as an outbreak is quickly becoming a crisis. The health department says more than half of all new COVID-19 positive tests countywide are from the city of East Lansing, and more than half of those involve MSU students.