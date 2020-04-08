Logan’s Roadhouse Closes All Stores And Fires All Employees

Back about a month ago I told you that Logan's Roadhouse in Portage was filing for bankruptcy but there was no further information as to what would be happening next. I suppose you have to expect the worst but we've seen instances where a company files Chapter 11 or 13 and uses it as protection against creditors and/or uses the legal action to get back on it's feet in one form or another. Unfortunately, that's not the case and it comes at a coincidental time.

In an article I saw on wilx.com, the employees were actually on furlough and not terminated. Now, however, those furloughed workers have all been fired and all 261 stores will close. Considering the current circumstances, they might have had to do this anyway if the Logan's brand was struggling before many if not all restaurants had to close due to the crisis. There is still a glimmer of hope as the company says the stores "may not" reopen. I guess only time will tell.

