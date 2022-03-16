With vehicle prices through the roof, it would help before getting a new one to know what vehicles last the longest in Michigan.

Michigan Weather

Unlike many states, Michigan gets all four seasons of weather. You might be thinking, what does the weather have to do with my ride? It can matter a lot because salt that gets put on the roads does damage your vehicle over time. Plus, getting winter weather you will run your heater more, this will affect gas mileage and the life of your engine. Freezing temperatures can also make it hard on your engine and other components during the life of your vehicle. This is also the same for in the summer using your air conditioner, this can cause more wear and tear on your engine and components.

snowstorm Irina Igumnova/ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

Vehicle Loyalty in Michigan

Many Michiganders either work for GM, Chevy, Ford, or Crysler or their parents did so there is some brand loyalty with these folks. I totally get it since my dad worked for GM I have always purchased GM vehicles. As much as I am for buying American-made vehicles, especially those built here in the state, sometimes other brands of vehicles can last longer than those mentioned above, but that is not saying those companies mentioned above don't make vehicles that last because they do.

Freeway Traffic Digital Vision./ThinkStock/GettyStock loading...

What Company Researches Vehicle Longevity?

A company by the name of iSeeCars did some extensive research regarding the top vehicles in West and Southwest Michigan. They studied nearly 15 million vehicles to figure out which ones are most likely to get over 200,000 miles

When buying a vehicle at the high prices they go for these days, you are going to want to get your money's worth especially if you want to drive the vehicle for 10 years or more.

Top 5 Long Lasting Vehicles For Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek

Number 5: Toyota Tundra

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Bill Pugliano/Getty Images loading...

Pickup trucks tend to be built better and are more reliable since they are usually built for on-the-job purposes. That doesn't mean you can't use one as a grocery getter. The Toyota Tundra is 2 times as likely to reach 200,000 miles and that is nearly double the average for all vehicles. Preventative maintenance can play a big part in the life of your vehicle.

Number 4: Chevrolet Tahoe

Sopa Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Sopa Images/LightRocket via Getty Images loading...

The Chevrolet Tahoe is a luxurious vehicle that is great for the family and great if you are entertaining clients. While looking and being practical at the same time, there are many uses for the Tahoe. The Tahoe is also capable of towing a boat, a trailer, or even your side by side, and if you are heading up north there is plenty of space in the back for storage. Tahoe consistently reaches over 200,000 miles and hold their value at the same time.

Number 3: GMC Yukon XL

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images Raymond Boyd/Getty Images loading...

The GMC Yukon XL is another luxurious SUV that will have a high sticker price but when you drive one of these V8 10-speed automatic and feel the ride and the handling you will understand the price tag. If you are looking for a quiet ride, this may be the one because you will have to turn down the radio to be able to tell if it's still running. The Yukon XL has a high resale value and most all of these easily surpass the 200,000-mile mark and then some.

Number 2: Chevrolet Suburban

Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images loading...

The Chevrolet Suburban has been and still is a tried and true vehicle for Michiganders since its inception and its evolvement over time has led to all automakers trying to duplicate some form of the Suburban with their brands. I remember when Suburbans came out and what a great family vehicle and most families who purchased one had it for many years and over 200,000 miles. I have friends who have these and some of them have seen as high as 400,000 miles. Now that is a solid vehicle.

Number 1: Honda Odyssey

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Bill Pugliano/Getty Images loading...

The Honda Odyssey holds the number one slot for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek for the vehicle that last the longest and will see over 200,000 miles. You cannot drive on US 131 without seeing at least 10 or more of these on your commute. The Odyssey is made for families and is one of the safest vehicles on the road today. This is a vehicle that handles well for both men, women, and young drivers. You can rack up well over 200,000 miles with one of these as long as you continue the preventative maintenance.

So next time you are in the need of a new or pre-owned vehicle, those 5 above have been working for Michiganders in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek. No matter what you drive, please drive safe.

