THIS WEEKEND: America’s Longest Yard Sale Kicks off in Michigan

JUST A REMINDER:

The first major garage/yard sale in August kicks off THIS WEEKEND .....“America's Longest Yard Sale” alternately called the “127 Yard Sale”.

It takes place Thursday thru Sunday, August 6-9, beginning in Addison, Michigan.

The route follows 127 down through Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and ends up in Alabama. 690 miles long!

And yes, they have Covid updates and rules for social distancing, so don't be afraid to take advantage! Check out their website HERE.

You name it, you'll probably find it along this sale trail. Scroll down to see a picture of the route!