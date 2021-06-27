Look: Stunning Video Of Flooding On South Westnedge This Weekend

We've all seen the rain come down all weekend long, but a drive-by video taken from a passing vehicle in front of the Meijer store on South Westnedge in Portage, gives a stunning representation of just how much water has accumulated in the past few days.

(Warning: The reaction is honest, but rather colorful and may be NSFW and sensitive ears)

(Heather Hamilton via Facebook. Used by permission)

According to National Weather Service statistics, we have had a total of four and a half inches of rain in the past four days (as of 1 pm, Sunday) Just for curiosity's sake, that amount of rainfall equates to 22.5 inches of snow.

Of course, there are areas that normally flood. Three that automatically come to mind are areas around the Kalamazoo River, especially near Homer Stryker Field. Traditionally, the area around the viaduct where Michigan Avenue becomes Riverview on the east side of downtown always flooded. And the area of Crosstown Parkway and Park Street is very susceptible to flooding, too.

The City of Kalamazoo has re-started a sandbagging operation.

The City of Kalamazoo has opened a sandbag pick-up location to help residents and business owners protect their homes in the event of severe flooding. The pick-up station is located at 1330 Portage in the west parking lot behind Washington Square. - City of Kalamazoo release

The National Weather Service has a Flood Warning in effect until 1 pm, Monday, and with that says there is a chance for severe weather, but regardless of that, there is more rain on the way through at least mid-week.

