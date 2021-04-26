Look: There’s a Log Cabin for Sale in Kalamazoo & it’s Beautiful

If you've ever dreamed about living in a log cabin, this newly listed home is for you.

This home, built in 1991, is nestled in the heart of Texas Township. It sits on just over 2 acres and includes a two-car attached garage. Let's look at some of the features:

4 bedrooms

3 full bathrooms

Central air for cooling

Finished walkout

Woodburning stove

Appliances like washer, dryer, oven, refrigerator and more

You can find more listed on Zillow. The listing agent is Rob Evenboer at Evenboer Walton Realtors, and can be contacted at 269-324-4852.

In the meantime, let's take a tour!