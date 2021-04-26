Look: There’s a Log Cabin for Sale in Kalamazoo & it’s Beautiful
If you've ever dreamed about living in a log cabin, this newly listed home is for you.
This home, built in 1991, is nestled in the heart of Texas Township. It sits on just over 2 acres and includes a two-car attached garage. Let's look at some of the features:
- 4 bedrooms
- 3 full bathrooms
- Central air for cooling
- Finished walkout
- Woodburning stove
- Appliances like washer, dryer, oven, refrigerator and more
You can find more listed on Zillow. The listing agent is Rob Evenboer at Evenboer Walton Realtors, and can be contacted at 269-324-4852.
In the meantime, let's take a tour!