If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the State of Michigan is hiring.

According to a Facebook post from Michigan.gov, they're looking to fill critical job openings across Michigan. They say the state offers "challenging work, competitive salaries, great benefits, career advancement and more."

At this time, the State of Michigan is looking to fill more than 440 positions.

So what are the positions, where are they located, and what do they pay?

Selection of open positions below with brief description of requirements. Click on the job title for more information about the position.

Seasonal Park Worker, $10.60-$11.00/ Hour, Multiple Michigan Locations, Requirements: Should be 18 years of age or have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Fire Safety Officer, $17.44 - $24.11 Hourly, Kalamazoo, Requirements: Completion of high school. One year of experience in a security guard or public safety occupation.

Cook 7, $18.90 - $22.84 Hourly, Muskegon Requirements: Completion of high school, two years of experience in quantity cooking and food preparation.

General Office Assistant 5-7, $1,351.20 - $1,912.80 Biweekly, Holland, Requirements: Completion of high school. Additional requirements vary by level. Office Assistant 5 requires no specific type or amount of experience,

Graphic Arts Designer, $25.17 - $37.12 Hourly, Lansing, Requirements: Two years of college with course work in art, art education, or graphic art design. Five years of experience in commercial art or graphic presentation.

You can find the full list of job openings with the State of Michigan here.

