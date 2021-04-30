If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the State of Michigan is hiring.

According to a Facebook post from Michigan.gov, they're looking to fill critical job openings across Michigan. They say the state offers "challenging work, competitive salaries, great benefits, career advancement and more."

At this time, the State of Michigan is looking to fill more than 460 positions.

Get our free mobile app

So what are the positions, where are they located, and what do they pay?

Selection of open positions below with brief description of requirements. Click on the job title for more information about the position.

Seasonal Park Worker, $10.60-$11.00/ Hour, Multiple Michigan Locations, Requirements: Should be 18 years of age or have a high school diploma or equivalent.

General Office Assistant E5-7, $17.06 - $24.15 Hourly, Traverse City, Requirements: Completion of high school. Additional requirements vary by level. Office Assistant 5 requires no specific type or amount of experience.

Fire Safety Officer, $17.61 - $24.35 Hourly, Kalamazoo, Requirements: One year of experience in a security guard or public safety occupation. Absence of a criminal record of felony convictions which would prohibit the applicant from receiving, possessing, and carrying a firearm.

Assistance Payment Worker, $1,581.60 - $2,219.20 Biweekly, Big Rapids, Requirements: Completion of two years of college. Additional requirements vary by level.

Registered Nurse, $24.93 - $32.95 Hourly, Grand Rapids, Requirements: Possession of a diploma, associate's, bachelor's, or master's degree in nursing accepted for licensure by the Michigan Board of Nursing.

MDOT Rest Area Program Specialist- Landscape Design Specialist 13, $30.89 - $43.62 Hourly, Lansing, Requirements: Bachelor's degree with a major in landscape architecture. Four years experience.

You can find the full list of job openings with the State of Michigan here.