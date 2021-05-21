If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the State of Michigan is hiring.

According to a Facebook post from Michigan.gov, they're looking to fill critical job openings across Michigan. They say the state offers "challenging work, competitive salaries, great benefits, career advancement and more."

At this time, the State of Michigan is looking to fill more than 470 positions.

So what are the positions, where are they located, and what do they pay?

Selection of open positions below with brief description of requirements. Click on the job title for more information about the position.

Seasonal Park Worker, $10.60-$11.00/ Hour, Multiple Michigan Locations, Requirements: Should be 18 years of age or have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Park and Recreation Ranger, $17.93 - $25.20 Hourly, Multiple Michigan Locations, Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent. May require a Class A CDL license. If the position requires a Class A CDL, the incumbent will be allowed 6 months from appointment to obtain the CDL. Position requires that the employee be able to obtain and hold a DNR Parks & Recreation Division Law Enforcement Commission.

MDOT - Executive Office Department Analyst, $21.45 - $36.30 Hourly, Lansing, Requirements: Possession of a bachelor's degree in any major. Amount of experience required varies with position level.

Information Technology Officer 9, $31.53 - $46.09 Hourly, Lansing, Requirements: Possession of a bachelor's degree. Three years of experience as a computer programming supervisor or Information Technology Supervisor.

Service Desk Agent II- Infrastructure, $63,934.56 - $83,144.16 Annually, Lansing, Requirements: Possession of bachelor’s degree. At least three years’ experience in a support desk environment.

You can find the full list of job openings with the State of Michigan here.