If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the State of Michigan is hiring.

According to a Facebook post from Michigan.gov, they're looking to fill critical job openings across Michigan. They say the state offers "challenging work, competitive salaries, great benefits, career advancement and more."

At this time, the State of Michigan is looking to fill more than 330 positions.

So what are the positions, where are they located, and what do they pay?

Selection of open positions below with brief description of requirements. Click on the job title for more information about the position.

Seasonal Park Worker, $10.60-$11.00/ Hour, Multiple Michigan Locations, Requirements: Should be 18 years of age or have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Student Assistant, MDOT - $14.85-$19.51 Hourly, Lansing Requirements: Current enrollment in high school, vocational or technical school, or post-secondary educational institution.

Cook A $18.90 - $22.84 Hourly, Ionia Requirements: Completion of high school, two years of experience in quantity cooking and food preparation.

Janitor E5, $16.78 - $20.75 Hourly, Holland State Park, Requirements: One year of experience in the care and cleaning of buildings.

Corrections Officer, $18.38 - $28.15 Hourly, Multiple Michigan Locations Requirements: Completion of 15 semester (23 term) college credits in one or a combination of the following: correctional administration, criminal justice, criminology, psychology, social work, sociology, counseling and guidance, educational psychology, family relations, pastoral counseling, or law enforcement.

State Assistant Administrator, $38.49 - $55.37 Hourly, Lansing Requirements: Possession of a bachelor's degree in any major. Four years of professional experience,

You can find the full list of job openings with the State of Michigan here.