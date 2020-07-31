If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the State of Michigan is hiring.

According to a Facebook post from Michigan.gov, they're looking to fill critical job openings across Michigan.They say the state offers "challenging work, competitive salaries, great benefits, career advancement and more."

At this time, the State of Michigan has more than 250 job openings.

So what are the positions, where are they located, and what do they pay?

Selection of open positions below with brief description of requirements. Click on the job title for more information about the position.

General Office Assistant,$34,444.80 - $48,755.20 Annually, Lansing, Requirements: Educational level typically acquired through completion of high school.

Park & Recreation Ranger E8 $17.40 - $24.46 Hourly, Multiple Locations, Requirements: Two years of park and recreation experience

Services Specialist (Case Manager/ Investigator, $1,616.00 - $2,496.00 Biweekly, Allegan County, Requirements: A bachelor's or master's degree with a major a human services areas such as social work, sociology, or psychology.

Assistance Payment Worker, $1,535.20 - $2,154.40 Biweekly, Big Rapids, Requirements: Completion of two years of college.

Licensed Electrician 10, $21.82 - $29.80 Hourly, Westland, Requirements: One year trade experience, possession of a journeyman electrician's license.

You can find the full list of job openings with the State of Michigan here.