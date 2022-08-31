Lost &#038; Found: Divers find 142 glasses under South Haven water slide

Credit: SHAES via Facebook

How many times have you visited an amusement park and discovered that you have lost something once you finally leave?

Well, this story might hit you in a sentimental way. 😂

During a South Haven Area Emergency Services Dive Team drill, divers hit the jackpot by finding 142 pairs of glasses (mostly sunglasses), 11 different Apple watches, 2 Fibits, six pairs of swimming goggles, three wrenches, and so much more.

According to South Haven Area Emergency Services' Facebook, the SHAES Dive Team also found a wallet with an Indiana driver's license, a glucose monitor for insulin, and two credit cards.

Where did they find all of these miscellaneous items?

The SHAES Dive Team was conducting a drill at the Lake Arvesta Farms' water park and found these items under a large waterslide.

Thankfully, all items were given to the staff at Lake Arvesta Farms and will eventually be matched with a running list of reported lost items.

According to SHAES Firefighter Owen Ridley, many items have already been returned to people, including a woman who lost her Apple Watch. Once it was returned to her, she dropped off a peach pie and peaches for the diving team.

What a sweet thank you!

Lake Arvesta Farms is "Southwest Michigan's newest attraction," according to the website.

With an 18-hole disc golf course, kayaking, 4 lake Aqua Park, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, and more, it makes sense why so many people have visited and had so much fun that they lost their personal items.

If you want to visit, keep in mind that after Labor Day, only its Aqua Park will be open. Once September 19th comes around, the season is officially over.

