Lots of Battle Creek Roadwork To Begin Thursday

Getting around Battle Creek is getting a whole lot tougher.

A number of road paving projects are scheduled to begin early Thursday morning. The roadwork involves portions of Avery Avenue, Everett Avenue, Allene Avenue and Russell Street.

City contractors will begin milling and paving, early Thursday morning. Work will take place between 7 AM-7 PM, and is expected to be completed by May 27th, weather permitting.

Intermittent closures are expected, however, emergency vehicles and local traffic will have access during this time.

Here is a detailed listing of the affected areas:

Avery Avenue, from Urbandale Blvd. to M-89

Everett Avenue, from Urbandale Blvd. to M-89

Allene Avenue, from Urbandale Blvd. to M-89 (paving only)

Russell Street, from Allene Avenue to Everett Avenue, (paving only)

The City of Battle Creek is asking pedestrians and motorists to be aware of construction areas and follow posted signs and flagger instructions.