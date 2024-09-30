Lots of Single-Cat-Ladies Call Michigan Home, Study Says

Cats took over the internet a long time ago. Those goofy felines captivate hearts and social feeds with their quirky sensibilities.

As a proud cat dad, I'm finding myself searching through the internet looking for the next best gadget or tip to spoil my cat. Somebody has to spoil her.

Whether folks are looking for health questions, funny cat videos or basic questions about their feline, search engines are used daily by people across the nation looking for cat facts big and small.

Purina took advantage of that by conducting a study to determine which states are more obsessed with our feline friends. It turns out, few states are more cat-obsessed than Michigan.

The data concluded that Michigan is the #9 most cat-obsessed state in the entire country. Michigan was most curious about cat food, searching for where to get the best munchy morsels for their cat.

Sure, many states, nine in fact, were just looking for cat memes. Another eight didn't know why cats purr. Other notable searches included asking 'is my cat happy?', cat boarding near me and cat cafe.

Of course, the single-cat-lady trope has existed for decades, and surely Michigan is home to plenty of single-cat-ladies. But, let's be honest with ourselves, there's nothing truly wrong with single-cat-ladies or single-cat-dads or anything in between. Heck, my girlfriend was a single cat lady before she met me.

Actually, many other studies have suggested that roughly 64% of cat owners are female, but so are 60% of dog owners too. It should be noted too, that, according to Sparkle Cat, between 50%-70% of cat owners are married or living with a partner.