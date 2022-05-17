Love American Pickers? Mike Wolfe Was Just Spotted in Detroit

It's not every day you get a surprise visit from a T.V. star. But, that's what just happened in Detroit.

The Heidelberg Project is an outdoor art environment in the heart of an urban area in Detroit. Their mission is,

to improve the lives of people and neighborhoods through art.

They offer guided tours of the Heidelberg Project that explore the history of the area and explain the inspiration behind Tyree Guyton's art projects. That, in general, is a very simple explanation. Read more about the Heidelberg Project on their website.

Recently, on May 12th, the Heidelberg Project received a visitor who may look familiar to those that have watched the History Channel show, American Pickers. It was none other than Mike Wolfe:

American Pickers has been on the air for 23 seasons. It's unclear if Mike Wolfe was in town filming an episode for the show or if he just happened to be in the area and was curious about this very unique street in Detroit. Either way, a pretty fun surprise!

If you once watched the show but haven't seen it in a while, you might be surprised to see Mike Wolfe without his long-time counterpart, Frank Fritz.

Originally, reports stated that he had to take a break from the show to recover from back surgery. Then, the pandemic hit. However, once American Pickers resumed, viewers not only noticed the lack of Frank Fritz but also a lack of explanation about his absence. As it turns out, it seems the two had a falling out of sorts which ended Fritz's time on the show. Read more here.

The Heidelberg Project offers tours for groups at varying prices. It's an area that's definitely worth a visit should you find yourself near Detroit. Find their full list of tours so you can see this historic place for yourself at heidelberg.org.

