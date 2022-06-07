Tiktok has become a surprising resource for discovering new and sometimes forgotten things about the state of Michigan.

Recently, a video from a Detroit area paranormal Tiktok account, @detroitparadpx, shows a somewhat eerie discovery...an abandoned cemetery from the 1840s.

The cemetery, located in Dexter, MI, is identified as Scio Cemetery. According to findagrave.com, the cemetery is abandoned but, records were held by the Washtenaw County Historical Society for those who might be trying to locate someone who may be buried there.

Today, you won't even find a marker indicating that the cemetery still exists. However, @detroitparadpx, otherwise known as Detroit Paranormal Expeditions, managed to find it and did a walk-through showing what still remains.

Finding It

As stated above, there aren't any signs or markers indicating where this long-forgotten cemetery is. But, Detroit Paranormal Expeditions estimates it's about here:

Via/ Tiktok

Walking Through

Once they found the abandoned cemetery, they decided to do a walk-through. To give you an idea of how difficult this is to spot, this is the path leading you into the cemetery:

Via/ Tiktok Via/ Tiktok loading...

Can't see it? Maybe this will help:

Via/ Tiktok Via/ Tiktok loading...

Beyond the path, the scenery looks to be out of a dystopian-type show or movie with overgrown brush and trees and gravestones that are barely recognizable:

Via/ Tiktok Via/ Tiktok loading...

The video even shows an area where a tree has literally eaten a headstone. Take a look:

It makes you wonder about those buried there and if their descendants even know about them. It's kind of sad, don't you think?

Detroit Paranormal Expeditions has a number of videos highlighting creepy sites like this graveyard, paranormal stories, and more on their Tiktok account. See them all here.

Whether you're into art, fashion, overall humor, or creepy things like abandoned and forgotten cemeteries, you'll find it on Tiktok.

In fact, here in SW Michigan, we have a number of incredibly talented creators that we feature every week for Tiktok Tuesday. Here are the top 10:

