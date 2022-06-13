Battle Creek Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home is Now An Airbnb

Who knew that this unique Airbnb was hidden away in Battle Creek?

A historic Frank Lloyd Wright house, this rental includes the entire home which consists of three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. As well, the home is,

minutes from Goguac Lake, the BC Country Club, downtown Battle Creek, and quick access to I-94

Frank Lloyd Wright, if you didn't know, was an architect whose designs became very well known thanks to their unorthodox nature. He worked for 70 years as an architect and has been dubbed the first truly American architect. See more here.

You'll see some of his homes pop up for sale every now and again, like this one in South Bend, IN:

But, this is the first I've come across that's being used as an Airbnb. Let's take a tour of the home so you can see these unorthodox designs for yourself:

Currently, the rental price is about $273 a night. Although there may be discounts depending on the week you choose and how far out you decide to book. See the full Airbnb rental listing here.

