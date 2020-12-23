Loves Furniture Closing 13 Stores After Just Four Months

In the blink of an eye another retailer new to the area is deciding to close their doors. Just 4 months after opening their first store in Michigan, in former Art Van Furniture locations, Loves Furniture is closing 13 stores, 10 of which are here in our state.

The current Burton location, the only in the Genesee county area, is on the list to be closed. According to Detroit News, the move is part of an overall consolidation plan.

“We’ve got stores literally five miles apart,” company CEO Mack Peters told the Detroit News. “With the global pandemic going on and the furniture shortage, we’re having a problem getting goods for our stores to stock all our stores and take care of our customers. We’re reducing our footprint of the number of stores to better serve our customers in the Detroit area.”

The consolidation plan will also see the closing of Michigan locations in Westland, Waterford Township, Livonia, Burton, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon and Dearborn. Loves will close their Petoskey and Port Huron stores as well due to logistics in serving those locations. One store in Pennsylvania and two in Ohio will also be closed.

Currently Loves operates 24 stores many in the locations of the former Art Van Furniture as staple in Michigan for years. Art Van announced the closing of all of their stores back in March of 2020 after doing business for 60 years in the area.

Loves Furniture has locations still open throughout Michigan in Canton Township, Royal Oak, Taylor, Warren, Grand Rapids, Comstock Park, Shelby Township, Portage, Jackson and Howell.

There's no date given as to when the stores will finally close.