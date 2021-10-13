Lucius of Battle Creek Hopes His Pose Leads to a Forever Home

Lucius hopes his luck is turning around in his search for a forever home.

What does every shelter pet want? A loving forever home and family. Lucious Lucius is just shy of 5-months-old, still very much a kitten. While he is very loving and playful, he can also be a bit shy and timid in new situations.

Lucius is a snuggler but prefers to do it on his terms, like many cats and kittens. Once he has time to get to know a new person, he is extremely sweet and affectionate.

He prefers to not be picked up and held. While acclimating to a new home, Lucius will likely want to tuck himself in a little nook or climb to a place off the ground to observe and adjust to his new surroundings.

Lucius of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Lucius would love to be in a home with a social kitten or cat to help him adjust and allow his personality to bloom. He may even be able to adjust to a cat-friendly dog if given a slow positive introduction.

Because of this sweet boy's timid personality, he'd do best in a home that has prior cat experience and with children over 9 years in age.

This boy can not wait to meet his forever family!

Would you like to make Lucius a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

