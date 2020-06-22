Lucky Man Wins $4 Million Twice From Michigan Lottery

I was pretty excited over the weekend because I won $36 while playing the Michigan Powerball. I think that's the most money I've ever walked away, and I play pretty much every week.

I couldn't believe it when I saw there was a 50-year-old guy from Michigan that won the lottery not once, but twice in the past three years. Are you freaking kidding me?

According to ABC12, Mark Clark's latest $4 million prize came from the $150,000,000 Payout game with a ticket he purchased at Ash Market on Telegraph Road in Carleton. In December 2017, he won $4 million from the Millionaire's Club game.

He believes his winnings are thanks to his late father who gave him a coin years ago which he uses to scratch off his tickets. I'm not one to believe in that kind of stuff but you can't rule it out in this guy's case.

We lost him about a year ago after some health struggles, and I can't help but think maybe that lucky coin helped me win this. My dad and I always used to fish together and have great memories of that, so this will help me keep fishing and enjoying time with my son and family.

Clark accepted his latest prize as a $2.5 million lump sum rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

I think I would probably opt to get payments instead of the lump sum. I don't trust myself with having that kind of money all at once.

Can you imagine winning the lottery twice? I sure can.