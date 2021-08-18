Lucy Will Bring a Lot of Love to Her Future Forever Home

Little Lucy is a real sweetheart looking for her forever family.

Get our free mobile app

Good things come in small packages. That most definitely holds true with Lucy. Lucy is just a lover who wants to have fun. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say she arrived with "cherry eye". It occurs after a tear gland in a dog’s third eyelid becomes inflamed. Luckily for Lucy, HSSCM was able to cover costs for surgery to repair the condition and she is now ready for her forever home.

See Lucy's before surgery picture below

Lucy of HSSCM before surgery

Here is Lucy's post-surgery photo

Lucy of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Lucy is listed as a Pug mix. Just what she is mixed with is unknown but she is a small dog. Lucy is about 2-years-old and is full-grown. Her coat is sort of a brindle color with a prominent white patch on her chest.

Lucy loves getting attention and playing with toys. She gets along well with other dogs and is a laidback girl. A home with another dog may be a good fit, pending a meet and greet. Lucy has not been tested with cats but that can be arranged with an approved application.

Lucy's ideal home would be with someone(s) with experience with her pugs and breeds that have short-muzzled faces. A fenced-in yard would be ideal and with the right person, an apartment might be okay. She is recommended for homes with children 8 years and older.

Would you like to make Lovely Lucy a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want a furry family member but maybe Lucy isn't the right fit for your home? Click here to see other animals at HSSCM waiting for their forever family to find them.