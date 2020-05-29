ROADSIDE MICHIGAN: Lumberman’s Monument, Au Sable River

Lumberman’s Monument is a 14-foot bronze statue, standing on a bank near the Au Sable River. The statue depicts three lumbermen figures: a river rat, sawyer, and timber cruiser.

Built in 1931 and dedicated in 1932, the monument honors Michigan's tuff-as-nails lumbermen and you can also learn about this industry that built America and made Michigan prosper.

The inscription at the base reads: "Erected to perpetuate the memory of the pioneer lumbermen of Michigan through whose labors was made possible the development of the prairie states". Names of some old 1800s lumber families are also present.

Also at this little park: there are hands-on implements you can try out, walk down the wooden stairway toward the river, hike to the dune observation deck and more.

The area is gorgeous Michigan land, as is extremely worth seeing. The monument, the wooden stairs, the Au Sable...it's a perfect Roadside Michigan stop for anyone.

Located at 5401 Monument Road, Oscoda.