M-66 Closure in Barry County Expected for 2 Months

One of the main lines to-and-from Battle Creek will have a minor detour that is already under way north of town.

The Michigan Department of Transportation has blocked off M-66 from Huff Road to Day Road in Barry County's Assyria Township. The 1.25-mile area will be blocked off from July 6th through September 4th (just before Labor Day, weather and project progress-permitting). Crews will be working on replacing a culvert on Grass Creek, a connection to the much-larger Wanadoga Creek.

There is no exposed bridge decking through the stretch of state highway but due to the culvert replacement, well below the road surface above, there will be expected instability during the project.

For the main trunk lines, MDOT suggests taking M-79 in Nashville to M-37 north of Dowling, follow it to Battle Creek on East Columbia (you could take Morgan Road as a short cut), and returning to M-66 towards Bellevue. With multiple construction projects that are currently in progress, the whole loop is 59 miles or what equates to roughly an hour drive.

Below is a more suggested set of detours that can be used that will take less time and not too far away from the normal run through Assyria and up to Nashville -

Note - Directions given below are driving northbound. Reverse if driving southbound

Detour 1 - Take Huff Road to Jenkins Road. Jenkins Road connects with Day Road. Take Day Road to M-66 (Total distance - 4 Miles)

Detour 2 - Take Huff Road to Wing Road. Follow Wing to Jones Road. Jones Road eventually becomes Wolf Road. Take Wolf Road to M-66. (Total distance - 4.13 miles)

Detour 3 - Take T Drive North (White Rabbit Road) to North Avenue. Take North Avenue to Westlake Road. Westlake Road becomes Lake Road. Continue to M-66. (Total distance - 11.5 miles, all paved)