Mackinac Bridge Standing Tall Despite Two Recent Security Threats

The beautiful Mackinac Bridge has been around since the '50s and it's looking better than ever.

In fact, my wife and I are heading to Mackinaw City this weekend to celebrate our upcoming wedding anniversary. The first thing we plan on doing is driving across the Mackinac Bridge to enjoy the most scenic view ever.

The Department of Homeland security along with the Michigan State Police are doing there very best to keep the Mackinac Bridge safe for all Michigan travelers.

Most recently there have been two security threats that have closed down the Mackinac Bridge until the all clear was announced.

According to mlive.com:

During a House Transportation Committee meeting Tuesday, Michigan State Police Lt. Colonel Chris Kelenske told lawmakers the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center is working with the Department of Homeland Security and the Mackinac Bridge Authority to schedule a "full scale, updated physical assessment" of the bridge before the end of 2021.

It sounds to me like they have everything planned out and under control as more Michiganders venture out to see the Mackinac Bridge.

I just love how this bridge separates the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan. It certainly is a sight to see.

Well known facts from Wikipedia:

The Mackinac Bridge is a suspension bridge spanning the Straits of Mackinac to connect the upper and Lower Peninsulas of the U.S. state of Michigan. Opened in 1957, the 26,372-foot-long bridge is the world's 24th-longest main span and the longest suspension bridge between anchorages in the Western Hemisphere.