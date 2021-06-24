Mackinac Bridge Walk 2021: Choose Your Own Adventure

A Labor Day Weekend tradition returns to Michigan as the Mackinac Bridge Walk is on for 2021. This year, there are three options to choose from.

It was May of 2020 that the annual end-of-summer Michigan tradition was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many people were angered wondering why the September event was called off four months early. In May of this year, we were promised that if Michigan hit vaccination goals, the Mackinac Bridge Walk would return in 2021. Lace-up your sneakers, it's on!

In 2018, everything was changed, with walkers allowed to start from either St. Ignace or Mackinaw City, turning around at the halfway point of the span or going on to complete the trip to the other side. The 2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk will take place on Monday, September 6, 2021, and offers three options to choose your own adventure.

Walk from either end of the bridge, then turn around at the midpoint and return to the community where you started the walk. Beginning at 10 a.m., the turnaround point will be moved towards the ends of the bridge, but you may start walking up until 11:30 a.m. Walk from either end of the bridge and continue across to the other side. This option is most like previous bridge walks. However, since bus transportation across the bridge will not be provided, walkers who choose this option will need to arrange for their own transportation back across after the bridge reopens at noon. Walkers who do not reach the midpoint of the bridge before 10 a.m. will be turned back. Walk from either end of the bridge, continuing across to the other side, then walking back to the end of the bridge you started from. This option will mean a 10-mile round trip for participants. If walkers in this option do not reach the midpoint of the bridge on their return trip by 10 a.m. will be turned back.

So, get outdoors and get active and start training to take part in a Michigan tradition with the Mackinac Bridge Walk. At this time, the Mackinac Bridge run has not been confirmed. Everything you need to know is in the video below.

Get our free mobile app

UP NEXT: Seven Interesting Facts About The Mackinac Bridge