Michigan Vacation Spot Named Among Best to Enjoy Fourth of July

The time to celebrate the birthday of our country is nearing ever closer and folks are settling in on where they'll enjoy the festivities. There are tons of options in Michigan, but one may very well stand above the rest.

That said, to be named among the 24 best places in America to enjoy Independence Day is quite an honor. But Michigan may just be home to the most unique setting available in America that doesn't feature a historical American landmark.

Reader's Digest named their top 24 places in the country to celebrate Independence Day and Mackinac Island made the list.

While it can be quite the journey for anyone for the holiday alone, many people take their summer vacations around the holiday, so a week-long stay makes perfect sense. Enjoy the activities the island has to offer for a few days and then soak in the patriotic bliss of the Fourth of July celebrations.

As most know, Mackinac Island doesn't allow cars, so the vibe around the whole island does have a tighter community feel, which could make some enthusiasts feel a tighter patriotic bond during their experience.

Of course, Mackinac Island has its own traditions for Independence Day, including an annual rock skipping competition the morning of the holiday. Later that day, an incredible firework display lights up the sky with the mighty Mackinac Bridge hosting the scene perfectly.

Of course, Mackinac Island is just one of many incredible firework displays and celebration events in the Mitten State over the Fourth of July weekend. See the biggest and best of them all here and a detailed list of them all below.