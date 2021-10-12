Somebody Made a Perfect Model of Mackinac Island’s Arch Rock Out of LEGO

If someone only visited Mackinac Island for the fudge and the downtown area, they'd be missing out on the majestic nature that makes up much of the island.

One of those unique spots is Arch Rock. One of the most photographed locations not only on Mackinac Island, but in the state of Michigan, has been immortalized in LEGO.

A Facebook group called National Parks Service LEGO Vignettes shared the Arch Rock creation. It's pretty good. The arch, trees, an observation railing, and park ranger make up the tableau.

It might give you pause that a group dedicated to LEGO creations of our national parks would create something for Mackinac Island, a state park.

What few people know is that Mackinac Island used to be a national park. Created in 1875 the island was one of the first parks in the system. In 1895 the park was turned over to the state of Michigan.

What even fewer people know is that the park could become a national park again. When the island was turned over to the state, the congressional act stated that the island must be used as a state park and for no other purpose. Should Mackinac Island ever cease to exist as a state park, the federal government would regain ownership of the land.

The Facebook group affectionately refers to Mackinac Island as a 'national park ghost.'

Michigan National Parks in LEGO

Mackinac Island isn't the only Michigan natural landmark to get the LEGO treatment. Check out Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Detroit doesn't have a national park, but the LEGO group conceptualized and proposed a Motown National Historial Park.

Here's a look at River Raisin National Battlefield Park in Monroe.

The one park, and glaring oversight, we couldn't find was Isle Royale. But considering it's the least visited park in the continental United States, perhaps it's fitting that the Isle doesn't yet have the LEGO treatment.

