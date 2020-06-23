Mackinac Island Will Go Ahead with 4th of July Fireworks

Mackinac Island Tourism announced Monday that Fourth of July festivities will return of the island this year.

Most events surrounding the 4th of July have canceled throughout the state, especially the traditional fireworks displays. The island itself was slow to open for the season this year with many hotels and businesses waiting to open their doors to visitors, but the island is ready to celebrate summer in all its glory.

“Hosting one of our nation’s most memorable Fourth of July celebrations is an enormous draw for Mackinac Island,” said Bob Benser, Mackinac Island hotelier and owner of Chippewa Hotel, Lilac Tree Suites & Spa and The Mackinac House. “Despite the uncertainty this year has brought, we are finding ways to continue our traditions to the benefit of visitors and our local economy alike.”

Plans have the holiday celebrations kicking off at noon on July 4th. For the 52nd year, the W.T. Rabe Stone Skipping Tournament will be taking place at Windemere Point.

The big attraction, the fireworks, are scheduled for 10pm that night. Those attending are urged to plan ahead and arrive early to secure their viewing spots on the west side of the island. Adhering to social distancing is strongly suggested.

The island survives on tourism and even the delay in opening has hurt business and halted family traditions of annual excursions to one of Michigan's favorite summer spots. "We’re thrilled to continue some of our favorite traditions on Mackinac Island,” said island Tourism Executive Director Tim Hygh. “Fourth of July is a time for celebration, and there’s no better place for it than the Summer Capital of the World. We have our member businesses to thank, as they really stepped up to the plate to fund and organize such a wonderful display.”.