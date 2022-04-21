Mackinac’s Star Line Ferry Service is Making a Name Change

How many times have you boarded a ferry only to take it to and from Mackinac Island? I've done that exact same thing countless times.

It's very exciting to board either Mackinac's Star Line ferry or Shepler's ferry with all your luggage, and everything else in between as you spend your summer vacation on one of the most beautiful Islands in the world.

Did you hear that Mackinac's Star Line ferry has officially announced a new name? It's now called "Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry Company."

According to mlive.com:

The company is best known for their high-speed hydro-jet rooster tail boats and offering the most frequent number of trips to and from Mackinac Island and underneath the Mackinac Bridge.

Did you know I've never taken any boat or ferry underneath the Mackinac Bridge? That has to be a sight to see.

Here's the deal, the reason I haven't is because I've never been on a ferry on the other side of the Mackinac Bridge.

Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry company is across the Mackinac Bridge in St. Ignace. Shepler's Ferry is in Mackinaw City and that's the one I take every single time.

The next time I head north to Mackinaw City, my wife and i are going to cross the bridge and take the Star Line Mackinac Island Ferry underneath the Mackinac Bridge and straight to the Island.

The new brand for Star Line will be rolled out by the end of 2023 and mlive.com adds:

The new name will bring all the company's brand assets under the umbrella Mackinac Island Ferry Company, including the Star Line Mackinac Island Hydro-Jet Ferry branded fleet of ferries, the former Arnold Line Ferry fleet, and Mackinac Marine Services (MMS) shipyard.