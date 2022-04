Well, this has been almost an every-year article. But, because of the MLB Lockout, I feel compelled to revise this again. My all-time Tiger team has changed a few times but I really like this one a lot. The Detroit Tigers should be much better this year if there is a season. So, let’s tee this up with my favorite all-time Tiger team.

Mad Dog's Updated All-Time Detroit Tiger Team This is Mad Dog's team for the 2022 tear.