Filmmakers find something about Michigan that they like. Maybe it’s that grittiness that was on display in 8 Mile. Perhaps its the Midwest charm in Grosse Pointe Blank. Is it the ease you feel when in West Michigan? Whatever the reason, here are some Made-in-Michigan movies:

Up In The Air- George Clooney stars as a successful, yet lonely jetsetter in this 2009 film. The movie was shot mostly in St. Louis but there are some scenes shot in Detroit.

True Romance-This 1993 romantic crime film was written by a young Quentin Tarantino and was shot in Detroit and several Southern California cities.

Road To Perdition-The 2002 crime thriller starring Tom Hanks was set in 1930s Chicago, but filming took place in several western Michigan cities, including Grand Rapids, Saugatuck, Zeeland and West Olive.

Escanaba In Da Moonlight-This ode to the UP was directed by Michigan native Jeff Daniels. The movie was filmed throughout the Escanaba area.

Gross Pointe Blank-This one stars John Cusack. The movie may be named after a Detroit suburb but only a small portion of the film was actually shot here. Some scenes took place in Detroit, while the majority of the movie filmed in California.

Gran Torino-This 2008 film directed by Clint Eastwood is full of Michigan representation, with scenes shot in Highland Park, Grosse Pointe, Detroit, Royal Oak and Center Line.

8 Mile-Detroit played a major role in Eminem's break out film, as well as Warren, Southfield, Southgate, Highland Park and Sterling Heights.

Dreamgirls-The fictionalized story behind Motown's "The Supremes" was also shot in Michigan.

Beverly Hills Cop-The action comedy premiered in 1984. Filming took place in Detroit, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.