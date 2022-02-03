A West Michigan father and his sons found a lost gift while magnet fishing in the Grand River.

What Is Magnet Fishing?

According to Wikipedia magnet fishing, also called magnetic fishing, is searching in outdoor waters for ferromagnetic objects available to pull with a strong neodymium magnet. The hobby is a combination of environmentalism and treasure hunting.

Jeremy Berndt posted on a Facebook group called We Are Westsiders on January 30th:

This may be a long shot but, me and my boys do some magnet fishing for our YouTube channel -Fikus and Toast- and were recently downtown fishing in The Grand River and found this fishing tool! It was apparently a gift to someone as it was inscribed with the words”Jim -50th -Dad! I took it apart and got it working nice again! Just wondering if anyone out there is missing this or knows someone named Jim who is missing it?

Jeremy shared these pictures to try and help find the rightful owner

Jeremy and his sons have a magnet fishing Youtube channel called FIKUS & TOAST

Jeremy's middle son Max is not in the picture because he records all the videos and edits them for their YouTube channel.

In this video, Jeremy and his son actually found the lost item

UPDATE: Jeremy found the rightful owner

I saw Jeremy posted an update that he found the rightful owner, so I reached out to him to find out what happened and to learn more about him and his three sons, Drew, Max, and Sam.

How did you and your sons get involved with magnet fishing?

Jeremy: My youngest son watched YouTube videos of a friend of mine at work and talked me into buying a magnet kit!

What was the item you found?

Jeremy: It was a pocket fisherman clipper set used for clipping line and cleaning jigs, so I’m told!

Who found the fisherman clipper set?

Jeremy: It was on my magnet that Max and Sam were helping pull up because a bigger piece of metal was on it as well.

I saw you were able to find the owner. How did that happen? What was their reaction?

Jeremy: I posted it on the We are Westsiders Facebook page and then a whole [bunch] of others commented and shared the post! Then another gentleman was tagged by someone and he contacted me to let me know whose it was! I then was put in contact with the gentleman who owns it and he was extremely excited and thrilled because his father gave it to him on his 50th birthday with his name inscribed on it which I can still read!

What are some things you and your sons have found while magnet fishing?

Jeremy: A gumball machine, a 10-speed bike, a 5 and a half foot pry bar, an old logging chain, and many other items.

Thanks, Jeremy, for sharing this awesome story with West Michigan!

Now I want to go magnet fishing.

