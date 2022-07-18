It's amazing all the fun you can have within 4 walls! You may have heard of rage rooms, where patrons pay to smash and break stuff à la the printer scene from Office Space, or have tried your hand at cracking the code at one of the local escape rooms, but be prepared to get messy with this latest trend-- Splatter Rooms!

If you're not artistically inclined no worries, that's not what splatter rooms are about! The immersive art experience is about having fun, getting creative, and making a mess; which makes Splatter Rooms perfect for any artist at any age or skill level.

The Kalamazoo area's newest DIY studio, Pinspiration, recently opened up next to Bed Bath & Beyond in Portage. According to their website the chain of "hip" studio spaces gives customers,

...access to a variety of high-quality art supplies and tools. The Pinspiration staff provide the tools, materials and a clean, inviting and inspiring place to put it all together

Basically, they provide the tools and you supply the creativity. Plus, one of the "tools" Pinspiration supplies is alcohol. In addition to soda and water there is a full bar with beer, wine, and cocktails available to get your creative juices flowing. A perfect place to paint and sip!

When it comes to the Splatter Room, Pinspiration will provide goggles, shower cap, coveralls, and booties so you're not completely covered in paint when you leave the studio. However, the company still encourages you to wear clothes that you don't mind getting dirty in.

The Splatter Rooms can accommodate work groups, families with small children, and even has a special date night package which includes a glow-in-the-dark painting experience, chocolates, and champagne for a one of a kind experience. How cute!

